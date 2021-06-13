CheesecakeSwap Token (CCAKE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $977,353.95

CheesecakeSwap Token (CURRENCY:CCAKE) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. During the last week, CheesecakeSwap Token has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. One CheesecakeSwap Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00001386 BTC on popular exchanges. CheesecakeSwap Token has a market capitalization of $977,353.95 and approximately $190,736.00 worth of CheesecakeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00056876 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.46 or 0.00165106 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.06 or 0.00187131 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $442.82 or 0.01134232 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,012.99 or 0.99928066 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CheesecakeSwap Token Profile

CheesecakeSwap Token’s total supply is 1,884,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,806,114 coins. CheesecakeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @cheesecakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “CheesecakeSwap is a decentralized exchange, yield farm and AMM platform on Binance Smart Chain, with lots of other features that include earning tokens, decentralized fun games and collections. “

CheesecakeSwap Token Coin Trading

