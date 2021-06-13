Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CGIFF opened at $6.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.07. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $7.00.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces, and markets merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

