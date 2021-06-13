Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Short Interest Update

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 82,700 shares, a drop of 49.6% from the May 13th total of 164,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.7 days.

OTCMKTS CGIFF opened at $6.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.07. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $7.00.

CGIFF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.46.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces, and markets merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

