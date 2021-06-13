Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

CQP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.20.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CQP traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.22. 193,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,099. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.06. Cheniere Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $31.51 and a fifty-two week high of $44.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.27.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 186.39% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Gso Holdings I. Llc sold 2,370,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 766.9% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 390,464 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,224,000 after buying an additional 345,425 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 45,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 46,766 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,919 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.