Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 59.1% from the May 13th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet raised Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) by 408.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,171 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 4.53% of Chicago Rivet & Machine worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:CVR traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.98. 2,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $33.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.12. The firm has a market cap of $25.20 million, a P/E ratio of 47.24 and a beta of 0.05.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 19th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $8.27 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

