Chiliz Market Capitalization Tops $1.64 Billion (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 13th. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and approximately $367.77 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Chiliz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000731 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00060332 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003723 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00022528 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.28 or 0.00804819 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,158.73 or 0.08140771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00084254 BTC.

About Chiliz

Chiliz (CHZ) is a coin. Its launch date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,799,953,862 coins. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com . The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz . Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Chiliz

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

