China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Short Interest Update

China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 47.1% from the May 13th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of China National Building Material stock opened at $63.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.27. China National Building Material has a 12-month low of $51.26 and a 12-month high of $87.90.
China National Building Material Company Profile
