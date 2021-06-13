China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Short Interest Update

China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 47.1% from the May 13th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of China National Building Material stock opened at $63.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.27. China National Building Material has a 12-month low of $51.26 and a 12-month high of $87.90.

China National Building Material Company Profile

China National Building Material Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in cement, new materials, and engineering services businesses. The company operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete, New materials, Engineering services, and Others. It produces and sells cement, concrete, and glass fiber, as well as composite and lightweight building materials.

