Chonk (CHONK) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,874.00

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Chonk has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $1,874.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Chonk has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar. One Chonk coin can currently be purchased for $62.43 or 0.00167193 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chonk alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00059166 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003682 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00022123 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.47 or 0.00796674 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,034.10 or 0.08125868 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00084919 BTC.

About Chonk

Chonk is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. Chonk’s official message board is chonkfinance.medium.com . Chonk’s official website is www.chonker.finance . Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Chonk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chonk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chonk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chonk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.