Chromia Price Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Over the last seven days, Chromia has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Chromia has a market capitalization of $83.10 million and $25.41 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chromia coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000498 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Chromia

CHR is a coin. Its launch date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,250 coins. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chromia is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

