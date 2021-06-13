Chronologic One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.00 (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Chronologic has a total market capitalization of $180,902.40 and $2.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Chronologic has traded 18% lower against the dollar. One Chronologic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000382 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00058951 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003685 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00022311 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $303.92 or 0.00782887 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,112.31 or 0.08017280 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00084112 BTC.

Chronologic Profile

Chronologic (CRYPTO:DAY) is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,398,084 coins and its circulating supply is 1,220,204 coins. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Chronologic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

