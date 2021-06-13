CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Short Interest Update

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 142.5% from the May 13th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of CHSCM stock opened at $28.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.75. CHS has a 52-week low of $23.82 and a 52-week high of $28.20.
About CHS
Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?
Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.