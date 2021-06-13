CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Short Interest Update

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 142.5% from the May 13th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of CHSCM stock opened at $28.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.75. CHS has a 52-week low of $23.82 and a 52-week high of $28.20.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

