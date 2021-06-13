Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,007,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 12.6% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 27.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.78.

CB opened at $167.09 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $111.93 and a 52 week high of $179.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.68%.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $759,105.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at $25,485,068.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,970 shares of company stock worth $8,912,982. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

