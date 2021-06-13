Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) Short Interest Update

Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, an increase of 104.9% from the May 13th total of 1,220,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 971,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

CCX stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.75. 2,297,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,545,615. Churchill Capital Corp II has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.08.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCX. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Capital Corp II in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Capital Corp II in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp II in the fourth quarter worth about $1,536,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II by 669,101.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,020,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,686 shares during the last quarter. AREX Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,667,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp II by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 819,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,479,000 after buying an additional 352,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II during the 4th quarter valued at $3,367,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Churchill Capital Corp II

Churchill Capital Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as Hornblower Acquisition Corp.

