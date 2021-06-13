Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) Short Interest Update

Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, an increase of 104.9% from the May 13th total of 1,220,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 971,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.
CCX stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.75. 2,297,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,545,615. Churchill Capital Corp II has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.08.
A number of research firms have recently commented on CCX. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Capital Corp II in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Capital Corp II in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.
About Churchill Capital Corp II
Churchill Capital Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as Hornblower Acquisition Corp.
