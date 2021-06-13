CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 24,413 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,413 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $27,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.88.

NYSE CNI opened at $110.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $84.75 and a 52 week high of $119.61.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.4964 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

