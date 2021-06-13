CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 6,645 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,682 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,645 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $43,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at $223,330,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $180,590.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,170.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,912 shares of company stock valued at $72,890,386 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $472.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $422.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.53, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.19 and a twelve month high of $474.62.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

A number of brokerages have commented on INTU. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.71.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

