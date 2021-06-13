CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 69,472 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 642,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,472 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.37% of Brookfield Renewable worth $30,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BEPC opened at $42.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.86. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $63.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%.

BEPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

