CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 624,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,525,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Brown & Brown as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 205.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 33.7% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 590.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $52.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.17. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.49 and a 52-week high of $54.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $815.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.74 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 19.33%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.16%.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $515,344.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $43,911,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 55,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,517.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BRO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

