CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 46.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,308,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,056,537 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.76% of Equitrans Midstream worth $26,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 10,391 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 26.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,530,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,491,000 after buying an additional 323,811 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 16,657 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,795,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,433,000 after buying an additional 246,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 8.1% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 719,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,868,000 after buying an additional 53,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETRN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.28.

ETRN opened at $9.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.35. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $11.66.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.97 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 29.64%. Equitrans Midstream’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

