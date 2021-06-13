CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,331,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,037,124 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Lloyds Banking Group worth $28,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,542,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,383,000 after buying an additional 4,902,920 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 72,599.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,187,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after buying an additional 3,183,488 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,255,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,900,000 after buying an additional 2,247,723 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,635,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,142,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after buying an additional 1,794,734 shares during the period. 1.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $2.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.57. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $2.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on LYG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

