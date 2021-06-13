CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 1,167,212 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,965,885 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,167,212 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $27,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 17,290 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 912,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 45,250 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Banco Santander by 4,890.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 30,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 30,026 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. grew its stake in Banco Santander by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 24,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SAN. Morgan Stanley raised Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $4.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.36.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Banco Santander had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 15.49%. Equities analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0081 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.