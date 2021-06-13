CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.14% of AutoZone worth $42,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 894,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,706,000 after purchasing an additional 182,966 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 752,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,208,000 after purchasing an additional 34,111 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in AutoZone by 5.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 740,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,250,000 after acquiring an additional 39,344 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in AutoZone by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 607,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,822,000 after acquiring an additional 54,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in AutoZone by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 550,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,247,000 after acquiring an additional 164,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 5,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,304.75, for a total value of $7,297,466.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,926,356.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total transaction of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,533 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,471 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AZO stock opened at $1,394.61 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,074.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1,542.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,452.95. The firm has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.95.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 185.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $14.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,636.00 price target (down from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Argus cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,640.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,542.21.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

