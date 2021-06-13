CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,304 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $27,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

IWD opened at $160.96 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $108.92 and a 12-month high of $163.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.51.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

