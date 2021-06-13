CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Grows Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 698,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,573 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.24% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $37,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BIP. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 705,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,846,000 after buying an additional 30,371 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIP. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.90.

Shares of NYSE:BIP opened at $54.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.81 and a beta of 0.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $38.73 and a 52 week high of $56.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.19.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 277.14%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 4,200 kilometers (km) of natural gas pipelines; 2,000 km of electricity transmission lines; and 6.9 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as 1.5 million installed smart meters; and 330,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.