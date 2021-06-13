CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Grows Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,476 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 51,485 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.29% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $27,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,043 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,820 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $246,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $52,859,165.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $578,800. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $186.17 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $187.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.79.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $607.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 24th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.76.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.