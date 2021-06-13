CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $24.38 Million Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,202 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $24,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,237,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,602,000 after buying an additional 258,833 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at $122,963,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Diageo by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 727,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,489,000 after buying an additional 7,306 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Diageo by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,624,000 after buying an additional 54,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 374.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 667,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,579,000 after buying an additional 526,546 shares in the last quarter. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on DEO shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Argus raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.33.

NYSE:DEO opened at $194.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $127.12 and a twelve month high of $195.88.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.