CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $29.77 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,450 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $29,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 272.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.78.

In related news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total value of $1,702,038.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,143,437.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,970 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,982 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $167.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.10. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $111.93 and a 52-week high of $179.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 42.68%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

