CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $33.43 Million Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,033 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,959 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.09% of Cadence Design Systems worth $33,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 69,373 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 193,524 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,402,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,012 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $585,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDNS opened at $129.28 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.75 and a 1 year high of $149.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.06.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $6,073,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,434,304.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $126,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 104,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,181,858.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,214 shares of company stock valued at $33,519,066 in the last ninety days. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.92.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

