CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $34.61 Million Stock Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 541,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,733 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.44% of Smartsheet worth $34,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

NYSE SMAR opened at $64.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.19. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $85.43.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $373,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 457,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,334,364.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $1,260,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,905,439.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,394 shares of company stock valued at $13,617,501 in the last ninety days. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SMAR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.81.

Smartsheet Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.