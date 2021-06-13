CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $36.87 Million Stock Holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 695,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,068 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Farfetch worth $36,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTCH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 352.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,483,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,079,000 after acquiring an additional 19,850,348 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,925,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,628,000 after acquiring an additional 13,737,367 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter worth $873,875,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter worth $514,600,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the first quarter worth $251,804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

FTCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Farfetch stock opened at $49.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Farfetch Ltd has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $485.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.79 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 1,281.44% and a negative net margin of 150.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

