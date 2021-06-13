CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $38.47 Million Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 110.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,342 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.36% of Camden Property Trust worth $38,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 44.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 11,574 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPT. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.86.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $6,746,100.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,005,058.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $597,135.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,407.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 66,879 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,076 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $135.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $85.74 and a 12-month high of $135.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 120.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.71.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 3.16%. Equities analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

