CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $40.10 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $40,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,183,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,453 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,635,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,238,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,215,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,206 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $114.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.27. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $64.03 and a 52 week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

