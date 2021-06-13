CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,187 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $23,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 692.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 689.7% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the first quarter worth $30,000. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Munoz sold 8,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total value of $1,358,785.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,133.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,153 shares of company stock valued at $2,311,749. 12.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International stock opened at $143.48 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.26 and a 52 week high of $159.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist boosted their target price on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.79.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.