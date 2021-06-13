CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $29,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 309.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS opened at $92.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.09. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $77.04 and a 12-month high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $212.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.