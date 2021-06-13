CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Lowers Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 385,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,727 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.13% of CMS Energy worth $23,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coann Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter worth about $10,322,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 951,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,240,000 after acquiring an additional 30,391 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 24,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter worth about $469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

CMS stock opened at $60.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $67.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.74%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.17%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

