CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,718 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.13% of Exact Sciences worth $28,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 278.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,347,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $572,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197,782 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $201,627,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,041.1% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,325,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $175,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,150 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,839,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,192 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 328.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 610,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,846,000 after acquiring an additional 467,874 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $121.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.97. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.75 and a fifty-two week high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.66 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.71) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,925,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $2,522,171.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,822,322.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company.

Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.22.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.