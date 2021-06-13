CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 10,514 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 667,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,514 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $26,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 40,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 18,425 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,160 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWWM Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 166.3% during the fourth quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 2,747,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WFC. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.61.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $45.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $48.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

