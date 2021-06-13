CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Reduces Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,380 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.09% of ResMed worth $25,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 122.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after buying an additional 19,430 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ResMed in the first quarter valued at $151,000. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in ResMed by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 32.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,597 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,130,000 after purchasing an additional 18,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ResMed by 81.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,578,000 after purchasing an additional 135,556 shares during the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $206.00 to $219.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.43.

RMD opened at $218.58 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.78 and a twelve month high of $224.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.37. The firm has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.83, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.29.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The firm had revenue of $768.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $307,809.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $199,981.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,464,622.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,719 shares of company stock valued at $5,282,179. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

