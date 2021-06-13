CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 12,050 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 582,581 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 12,050 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $37,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.2% in the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. ACG Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 55,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the first quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTC opened at $57.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.09. The company has a market cap of $233.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.82.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

