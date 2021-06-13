CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 13,779 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 739,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,779 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Avantor worth $21,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,163,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,662,000 after buying an additional 15,742,336 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 825.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,571,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,737,000 after buying an additional 10,321,479 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,656,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,358,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,048,000 after buying an additional 5,141,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the first quarter valued at about $146,515,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Avantor news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $3,242,179.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,639.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 235,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $7,532,495.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,555,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,836,245.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,492,284 shares of company stock valued at $108,178,090 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AVTR opened at $33.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.75. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.37 and a 52-week high of $33.99. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.79.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on AVTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays started coverage on Avantor in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

