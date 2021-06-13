CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 186,938 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,825 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 186,938 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $38,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 248.0% during the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 172.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.84.

Oracle stock opened at $82.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.91 and a fifty-two week high of $85.03. The company has a market capitalization of $239.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $67,283,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,778,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,134,080.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,244,792,210.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,433,000 shares of company stock valued at $699,611,560 in the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

