CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 32,494 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 214,360 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 32,494 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $40,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LOW opened at $190.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.09 and a twelve month high of $215.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.09%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. Atlantic Securities upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.55.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.