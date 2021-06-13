CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 4,840 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,504 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,840 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of MSCI worth $28,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MSCI by 4.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in MSCI by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in MSCI by 28.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in MSCI by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total transaction of $1,210,275.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 259,380 shares in the company, valued at $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $479.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $466.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.79 and a beta of 0.96. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $310.10 and a 1 year high of $495.16.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.34 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.85%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MSCI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $499.43.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.