CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires 6,365 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 30.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.35. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $20.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 95.89% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 91.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

