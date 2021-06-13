CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 72,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned about 0.05% of Arbor Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $8,628,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $6,871,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 845,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,993,000 after acquiring an additional 238,687 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $1,749,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $1,614,000. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ABR opened at $19.10 on Friday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $19.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 22.03 and a quick ratio of 22.03.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 86.52% and a return on equity of 19.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th.

ABR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

In related news, Director William C. Green purchased 3,590 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.60 per share, for a total transaction of $59,594.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 113,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,792.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

