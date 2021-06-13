CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires New Shares in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 227.9% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 18,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 12,763 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at about $1,275,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 35.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 49.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 157,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,626,000 after acquiring an additional 52,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sadoff Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 231,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,525,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $92.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $103.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.26%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $448,666.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PCAR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.71.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

