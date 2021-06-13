CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,532 Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

VCR opened at $306.77 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $188.93 and a 12 month high of $316.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.23.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

