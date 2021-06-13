CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires Shares of 85,170 CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 85,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 6.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 199.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 57,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 38,545 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 467.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 223,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 184,196 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 12.0% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the first quarter worth $529,000. 36.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Shares of CNHI stock opened at $17.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.37. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.72.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

