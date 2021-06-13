CIBC World Markets Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 56.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,158 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 347,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,660,000 after acquiring an additional 28,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of BND opened at $85.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.20. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $84.22 and a 52-week high of $89.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.