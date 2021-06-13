CIBC World Markets Inc. Decreases Position in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,821 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Eldorado Gold worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter worth $21,245,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 149.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 29,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Eldorado Gold from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

Shares of EGO opened at $11.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.43. Eldorado Gold Co. has a one year low of $7.87 and a one year high of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.31.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $224.62 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

