CIBC World Markets Inc. Grows Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,417 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,251,211 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $134,172,000 after buying an additional 1,143,970 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 183.7% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 10,281 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 6,657 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 504,534 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,070,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 365.4% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,603 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 20,102 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 59,387 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,609,000 after buying an additional 13,325 shares during the period. 38.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LVS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.68.

Shares of LVS opened at $55.63 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $42.58 and a 52-week high of $66.76. The firm has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.73 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 64.84%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

